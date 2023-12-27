UGC discontinues MPhil degree, asks students not to take admissions

The University Grants Commission, UGC has discontinued the M.Phil degree. The Commission has directed the students not to take admission in M.Phil degree as it is not a recognised degree anymore. The official notice for the same is available on the official UGC website at ugc.gov.in. M.Phil not a recognized degree: UGC warns students

UGC released the official notice on December 26 after a few universities invited fresh applications for the M.Phil (Master of Philosophy) program.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil (master of Philosophy) program. In This regard, it is to bring to the notice that the M.Phil degree is not a recognized degree. the Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil program”, read the official notice.

The notice further reads, “In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7th November 2022.”

The Commission has requested the Universities authorities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to the M.Phil program for the 2023-24 academic year.

