UGC issues important notice for Ph.D students against misleading advertisements

University Grants Commission, UGC has released an important notice for Ph.D students. The notice is regarding students of Ph.D getting mis leaded by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes.

The Commission in this regard has issued a notice which clearly mentions that students and public, at large should not be misled by advertisements for online programmes offered by the EduTech companies in collaboration with any foreign educational institutes as these online programmes are not recognized by UGC.

The Commission already has its procedure to award Ph.D degrees to students. The Ph.D degree is awarded as per UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degress) Regulations, 2016. As per the notice, it is mandatory for all Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC regulations and its amendments for awarding Ph.D degrees.

This piece of information was shared by UGC on its official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “UGC advises Students and public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes. For more details please see the attached public notice.”

