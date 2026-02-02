Union Budget 2026: KVS, NVS get major funding boost; allocation crosses ₹16,000 crore

The Union Budget 2026, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, featured major developments and allocations in the education sector. The most prominent among all was the large fund allocation to the autonomous bodies of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

This year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan received 10129.21 crore, which is ₹625.57 crore more than last year. In the 2025-26 budget, KVS was allotted ₹9503.84 crores.

Check the last 5 years of grants received by KVS.

2020: ₹6437.68 crore

2021: ₹6800 crore

2022: ₹7462.25 crore

2023: ₹8500 crore

2024: ₹8727 crore

Similarly, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti received a ₹6025 crore budget, an increase of ₹719.77 crore compared to the last budget allocation. Last year, NVS received ₹5,305.23 crore.

Check the budget allocation for the last 5 years for NVS.

2020: ₹3,300 cr

2021: Rs. 3800 cr

2022: Rs. 4115 cr

2023: ₹5486.50 cr

2024: ₹5,816.50 cr

As per the TOI report, this allocation covers the running of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, including salaries, academic expenses, and operational costs.

This year, the total budget allocation for the Ministry of Education has reached ₹139289.38 crore. The allocation has increased by 8.27% compared to last year. In 2025, the total budget allocation for the Education Ministry was ₹128650 crore.

Budget focuses on building stronger links between education & employment: British Council India

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Budget 2026–27, calling it a Yuva Shakti–driven budget that gives a boost to education and employment creation and presents a blueprint for the next phase of development.