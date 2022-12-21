UP govt approves recruitment of 2969 posts at various departments of SGPGI

The state government has approved the recruitments on 2969 posts in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), the premier super specialty medical institute of Uttar Pradesh. Out of these vacancies, 2683 are regular government posts and only 286 posts would be filled through outsourcing agencies. The date of application would be announced soon, said an official of the PGI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Principal secretary, medical education department, Alok Kumar, issued an order on Monday regarding the appointments on vacant posts of PGI.

Director PGI Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, "After the recruitments, the shortage of staff in SGPGIMS would be overcome to a great extent."

The recruitments are expected in various departments like nursing, hospital administration, medical social service, public relations, medical record, sanitation, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and also for pharmacists, dietician, central workshop (biomed), artist, ward master, darkroom assistant, laboratory technicians, area OT/ ICU / interventional technicians, dental technician, ophthalmology technician, neuro otology technicians, dialysis technicians, nuclear medicine technicians, radiology technicians, radiotherapy technicians, central sterile supply department, cadre administration, finance & accounts, secretarial, central library, material management, engineering, computer, central workshop and security etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from these, the outsourced posts include administrative assistant, library assistant, data entry attendant, workshop assistant and security guards etc.

So far, approval has been received for recruitment on these posts. Earlier, the government had created 45,000 posts under One District-One Medical College. Along with this, the creation of about 14,000 posts in KGMU and Lohia Institute has also been approved this month.

A senior PGI doctor said on condition of anonymity," We must appreciate the government for understanding the problems faced by PGI administration due to staff shortage. The PGI was struggling in many areas due to shortage of staff but now the institute will get adequate manpower."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON