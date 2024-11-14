UPPSC PCS, RO/ARO Exams Row: Protest continues, demand for 'one day, one shift exams' enters fourth day

Aspirants demanding that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be held in a single shift continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day outside the commission's office in Prayagraj on Thursday morning. The aspirants are demanding that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift, as was previously done. (HT)

Students were seen sloganeering outside Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission office.

UP police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) are present at the spot.

The aspirants are demanding that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift, as was previously done. They believe this will make the process fairer and more manageable.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against 12 individuals in connection with vandalisation during the protest from the UPPSC aspirants.

As per the officials, a few miscreants broke barriers and destroyed coaching boards on Tuesday night following which the Police registered an FIR against 12 individuals.

According to sources, after unsuccessful talks with authorities the previous night, the students remain determined to press their demands. They are calling in more peers, expecting a larger crowd on Wednesday. With biscuits and other supplies in hand, they have vowed to continue their peaceful protest until their concerns are addressed.

A political row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh following protests by students.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state government for the ongoing protest. He referred to the agitation as "yogi vs. competitor students" and questioned if the government would now target student accommodations with bulldozers."The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP. Unhone chalaya lathi-danda 'Naukri' nahi jinka agenda," Yadav posted on X.

Yadav further slammed the BJP, claiming that the government's focus on communal politics had diverted attention from pressing issues like jobs.

He stated, "The people of BJP do politics to keep the people engaged in the struggle for livelihood so that BJP people can continue to indulge in corruption under the guise of communal politics."

He also pointed out that job vacancies remained unfilled and exams had been delayed for years, making the youth frustrated and angry.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya has also called for an amicable solution to the agitation, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, the BJP government has set an example of fair recruitment process by taking strict action against recruitment mafia since 2017. The government has shown its strong will by giving appointment letters to about 7 lakh youth. All competent officials should listen to the demands of the students sensitively and find a quick solution. Ensure that the precious time of the students is not spent in agitation but in their preparation. The pending cases in the court should also be resolved quickly so that the future of any student does not remain in the dark, " he said in a post on X.