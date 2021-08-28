VCs to ensure safety of University campuses by stepping up patrolling:Dr Narayan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 (ANI): In the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student in Mysuru, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday has ordered Vice-Chancellors of all universities in the state to ensure safety in their respective campuses by increasing safety measures.

"All University Chancellors are advised to take safety measures to create safe University campuses. For proper monitoring, security personal must do patrolling, all VCs have been directed to take necessary actions to maintain law and order," Narayan said.

"It is the responsibility of the Vice-Chancellors to ensure safety within the campuses. They should best make use of available technology to step up surveillance within the university campuses," the minister opined.

Speaking to media after visiting Sheshadripuram College's CET centre to examine the status of arrangements, he said, "Vice-Chancellors should take measures to tighten the patrolling within the campuses. The use of drones could also be considered to beef up the vigilance."

Further, Narayan also ordered the VCs to withdraw the order forbidding student movement at the university campus after 6.30 pm. "In the wake of the tragic incident in Mysore, I informed VCs to withdraw the order as soon as circular issued by the University of Mysore forbidding student movement at university campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn," he said.

The University of Mysore had issued an order to not allow anybody after 6.30 pm in the Kukkarahalli Lake area, following the incident.

Narayana also told the media that he would discuss with all the concerned authorities about stepping up patrolling within the campuses of universities.

A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout near the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on August 24. As per the police complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

In the latest development of the case, 5 of the 6 accused have been arrested, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed today.