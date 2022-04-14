Will issue COVID guidelines for Delhi schools: Sisodia amid spike in daily cases

The Delhi government will tomorrow issue COVID-19 guidelines for schools in view of the increase in the daily number of cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Sisodia’s comments came on a day when reports of several school students of Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) testing positive for Covid have surfaced.

"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalization, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, told reporters.

"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if need arises.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation…If need be, we will bring in a SOP for Delhi schools for Covid,” Kejriwal said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi tested positive for Covid, following which other students who were in the same class were sent home.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

(With PTI inputs)