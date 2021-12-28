Winter Vacation: Delhi schools up to Class 5 to remain closed from Jan 1 to 15

Delhi schools will observe winter vacation from January 1 till January 15, 2022. The winter break will be for students up to Class 5 at Delhi government schools, directed by the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During this period, no online or offline teaching-learning activity will be conducted in the state. The decision to close the schools for winter break from January 1 was taken last week.

As per the circular released by DoE, “All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period.”

The schools in Delhi for Class 6 and onwards was reopened on December 18, 2021 after begin shut for nearly a month because of air pollution. Classes were currently being conducted in a hybrid mode with both online and offline lectures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}