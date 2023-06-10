NHPC recruitment 2023: Apply for JE, Supervisor and other posts at nhpcindia.com

NHPC Limited has invited applications for JE, Supervisor, Sr. Accountant and other posts. The application process commenced on June 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com.

NHPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 388 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Civil): 149

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 74

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 63

Junior Engineer (E&C) /S1: 10

Supervisor (IT) /S1: 9

Supervisor (Survey) /S1/: 19

Sr. Accountant /S1/: 28

Hindi Translator / W06: 14

Draftsman (Civil) / W04: 14

Draftsman (Elect./Mech.) / W04: 8

Fourteen Vacancies are reserved for the PWBD category candidates.

NHPC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NHPC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹295 The SC/ST/ PwBD/ESM category candidates need not pay the registration fee.

NHPC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the Computer Based Online Test.

