NMMS Odisha 2023: Registration started, apply till Aug 31 at ntse.scertodisha.nic.in

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has commenced the registration process for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023. Eligible and interested students can register for NMMS Odisha 2023 on the official website at ntse.scertodisha.nic.in.

NMMS Odisha 2023: Registration started, apply till Aug 31

The NMMS 2023 Odisha registration process started on August 5 and the last date to register is till August 31. The Odisha NMMS 2023 will be held for 3,314 scholarships for Class 8 students studying in Government / Government Aided in the State of Odisha.

NMMS Odisha 2023 Important Dates:

Online filling up of Application Forms by candidates and submission of hard copies in schools by students: August 5 to August 31

Submission of countersigned hard copies of Application Forms by the Headmasters / Headmistress to the DEOs: September 8

Validation of Application Forms by District Education Office: September 25

Download of Admit Cards by the Candidates: October 25, 2023, to November 5, 2023

NMMS 2023 Exam Dates: November 5

NMMS Odisha 2023 eligibility criteria:

The candidate must have obtained at least 55% in the Class VII Annual Examination or its equivalent for General, SEBC, and 50% for Reserved Category (SC, ST, PH).

He or she must be in Class VIII during the academic year 2023-2024 in a State Government or Government Aided school.

His or her parental annual income from all sources cannot exceed Rs.3,50,000.00.

Students studying in Government Residential Schools such as Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Residential Schools run by the ST and SC Development Department, KGBV, and others, where all expenditures are covered by the government, are not eligible for the scheme's scholarship.

NMMS Odisha examination pattern:

NMMS 2023-2024 will include two papers:

1. The Mental Ability Test (MAT), which consists of 90 multiple-choice items with four options on reasoning and critical thinking and must be completed in 90 minutes. Questions may be asked about analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern, perception, hidden figures, and so on.

2. Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT): 90 multiple-choice items from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics to be completed in 90 minutes.

