Noida schools closed after 2 pm on Sept 21, full-day holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show, Moto GP

The District School Inspector of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday announced that schools from nursery to Class 12 will be shut after 2 pm on September 21 and a full holiday will be observed on September 22.

Noida schools closed after 2 pm on Sept 21, full holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show, Moto GP

This will be applicable to all schools affiliated to all boards.

This has been done in view of the UP International Trade Show 2023 and the Moto GP events which will take place in the city.

The UP trade show will be held from September 21 to 25 at Greater Noida Expo Center and the Moto GP event will be from September 22 to 24 at Buddha International Circuit.

“In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, after 2.00 pm on 21st September 2023, in view of the possibility of huge crowd and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and parents in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements, there will be a holiday on 22nd September in all the schools of all the boards from class nursery to class 12. Make sure to strictly comply with the above orders,” reads the letter issued by the school inspector.

