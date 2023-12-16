NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Stipendiary Trainee/Technician-B and other posts

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for Stipendiary Trainee/Technician-B, Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B, Scientific Assistant-C and Senior Assistant posts. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application process is January 5, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

Direct link to apply

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies of which 31 vacancies are for the Stipendiary Trainee/Technician-B posts, 17 vacancies are for the Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B post, 1 vacancy is for the Scientific Assistant – C posts and 4 vacancies are for the Assistant Grade – 1 posts.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 age limit: For the post of Trainees/Technician (ST/TM) (Category II) the candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 24 years. The candidate's age should be between 18 to 25 years for the post of Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category I). For Scientific Assistant / C – (Safety Supervisor) the candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years. The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 28 years for the post of Assistant Grade-1 (HR/F&A/C&MM).

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application fee: Male applicants belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC categories have to pay ₹100 as the application fee for Group C ( AGs & ST/Tech) and ₹150 for Group B ( ST/SA and SA/C). Female applicants, applicants belonging to SC/ST category, Ex-Servicemenh, Dependents of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA) and employees of NPCIL are exempted from payment of application fee

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in

On the homepage, click on the carrier tab

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the applictaion and take a print out for future reference.

