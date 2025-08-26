Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will end the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2025 on August 27, 2025. Parents, guardians and students who want to apply for the admission process can find the link through the official website of NVS at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Registration ends tomorrow at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, here's how to apply

Once the registration process closes, the correction window will open on the official website.

As per the official notice, the correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the fields gender, category (general/ OBC/ SC/ ST), area (rural/ urban), disability and medium of examination will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2026-27 will be held in two phases- December 13 at 11.30 am and April 11, 2026 at 11.30 am.

The following documents in soft form (JPG format of size between 10 to 100 kb) are required for registration:

• Photograph

• Signature of parent

• Signature of candidate

• Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: How to register

To apply for JNVST Class 6 admission, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

2. Click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit

4. Once done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of JNV Selection Test 2026 is expected to be announced by end of March, 2026 for Summer bound JNVs & May, 2026 for Winter bound JNVs. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.