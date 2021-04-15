Odisha postpones board exams due to Covid19 surge final call to be taken in June

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced the postponement of examinations of classes 10 and 12 in state schools that were due to be held by respective boards, adding that a final decision on the matter would be taken in the first week of June.

“The Council of Higher Secondary Examinations and Board of Secondary Examinations will review the situation in the first week of June regarding the board exams. Adequate time will be given to the students for the examinations,” a release from the Chief Minister’s office said.

The class 10 exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education of Odisha were supposed to begin from May 3 and end on May 15. Similarly, the class 12 exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education were due to begin from May 18 and end on June 12. Nearly 6.5 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 examinations if they are held.

School and mass education department officials said with a TPR rate of 8.64%, it would have been difficult to conduct the examinations early next month. “Our effort would be to conduct the examinations provided the situation permits. Without conducting an examination, it would not be possible to assess the students. But in case examinations cannot happen, we have to think of an alternative mechanism such as assessing the students on the basis of their pre-board exams. But right now the situation is too fluid to take a decision on anything,” said Ramashish Hazra, president of the Board of Secondary Education.

The Odisha government has also asked schools to stop classes for class 10 and 12 from April 20 onwards in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, Odisha reported nearly 3,000 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths.

The state government also said students of Class 9 and Class 11 in the academic session 2020-21 will be promoted to Class 10 and Class 12 respectively without appearing for any examination.