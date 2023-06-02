Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / OJEE 2023 results releasing today June 2 at ojee.nic.in, know how to check

OJEE 2023 results releasing today June 2 at ojee.nic.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2023 08:21 AM IST

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results will be released today, June 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 results releasing today, June 2 (PTI file)

The OJEE examination was held on May 8, 9, 11, 12 and 15 in three shifts for admission in various diploma, bachelor’s and master’s programmes.

OJEE 2023 results: Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2023 result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B. Pharm will be held in the last week of June, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ojee board exam result results election result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP