OSEPA Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20,000 Junior Teacher posts from Sept 13

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has notified vacancies for the 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) posts. The application process will commence on September 13 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at osepa.odisha.gov.in. The Syllabus of the CBT exam is available on the official website. The examination date will be mentioned on the admit card.

Important dates:

OSEPA Notifies 20,000 Junior Teacher Vacancies, Application Process Begins on September 13

Application begins on: September 13

Application ends on: October 10

Vacancy details: 20,000

OSEPA Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill twenty thousand Junior Teacher (Schematic) posts.

OSEPA Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be below 18 years of age and above 38 years.

OSEPA Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of marks secured in the computer-based examination.

OSEPA Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official portal of OSEPA at osepa.odisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Engagement of Junior Teacher(Schematic) 2023”

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the Junior Teacher application form

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For eligibility criteria and other details, candidates can check the notification of the official website at osepa.odisha.gov.in

