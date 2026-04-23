Over 95 pc students pass Jharkhand Class 10 board exam

A total of 95.27 per cent of students passed the annual Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday.

The overall pass percentage of boys was 95.01 per cent, the JAC officials said.(PTI Screengrab)

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Girls had a slight edge over the boys, with 95.51 per cent of them clearing the examination. The overall pass percentage of boys was 95.01 per cent, the JAC officials said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the students who have succeeded in the Class 10 board examination, their teachers and parents.

"The students who could not achieve results as per their expectations should not get disheartened and should keep moving forward with better efforts. The Government of Jharkhand is continuously striving to ensure quality education for a better future for all of you," Soren posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanshu Kumari, a student of Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, Shiwangi Kumar, student of SS High School of Bano in Simdega, Prem Kumar Sahu from Premchand High School, Ranchi, and Sunny Kumar Verma from St Aloysius High School, Ranchi, jointly emerged as the state toppers, obtaining 498 out of 500 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanshu Kumari, a student of Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, Shiwangi Kumar, student of SS High School of Bano in Simdega, Prem Kumar Sahu from Premchand High School, Ranchi, and Sunny Kumar Verma from St Aloysius High School, Ranchi, jointly emerged as the state toppers, obtaining 498 out of 500 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vashnavi Shree, Julita Minz, both from Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, Divyanshu Oraon and Khilesh Sahu from St. Patrick's High School, Gumla, bagged second position in the state by securing 99.20 per cent marks each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vashnavi Shree, Julita Minz, both from Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, Divyanshu Oraon and Khilesh Sahu from St. Patrick's High School, Gumla, bagged second position in the state by securing 99.20 per cent marks each. {{/usCountry}}

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Amisha Kumari, Dipti Rani from Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, Mahtab Ansari from St John's High School, Nawatar and Preet Raj from Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ormanjhi, jointly achieved third position with 98.80 per cent marks each.

As many as 4,24,001 students had enrolled for the board examinations, of which 4,22, 109 candidates appeared and 4,02, 178 students passed.

A total of 2,26,957 students passed in the first division, 1,60,673 in the second division and 14,548 in the third division, according to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

The pass percentage increased this year by 3.56 per cent compared to the previous year. In 2025, the state's overall pass percentage was 91.71 per cent.

Jharkhand's Gumla grabbed the top position with 99.32 per cent of students from the district passed the examination, followed by Dumka 99.02 per cent, Pakur 98.56 per cent, East Singhbhum 98.02 per cent and Latehar 96.90 per cent.

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Chatra district was at the bottom with 91.20 pass percentage.

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