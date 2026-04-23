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Over 95 pc students pass Jharkhand Class 10 board exam

Girls had a slight edge over the boys, with 95.51 per cent of them clearing the examination

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 03:56 pm IST
PTI |
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A total of 95.27 per cent of students passed the annual Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday.

The overall pass percentage of boys was 95.01 per cent, the JAC officials said.(PTI Screengrab)

Girls had a slight edge over the boys, with 95.51 per cent of them clearing the examination. The overall pass percentage of boys was 95.01 per cent, the JAC officials said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the students who have succeeded in the Class 10 board examination, their teachers and parents.

"The students who could not achieve results as per their expectations should not get disheartened and should keep moving forward with better efforts. The Government of Jharkhand is continuously striving to ensure quality education for a better future for all of you," Soren posted on X.

Amisha Kumari, Dipti Rani from Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag, Mahtab Ansari from St John's High School, Nawatar and Preet Raj from Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ormanjhi, jointly achieved third position with 98.80 per cent marks each.

As many as 4,24,001 students had enrolled for the board examinations, of which 4,22, 109 candidates appeared and 4,02, 178 students passed.

A total of 2,26,957 students passed in the first division, 1,60,673 in the second division and 14,548 in the third division, according to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

The pass percentage increased this year by 3.56 per cent compared to the previous year. In 2025, the state's overall pass percentage was 91.71 per cent.

Jharkhand's Gumla grabbed the top position with 99.32 per cent of students from the district passed the examination, followed by Dumka 99.02 per cent, Pakur 98.56 per cent, East Singhbhum 98.02 per cent and Latehar 96.90 per cent.

Chatra district was at the bottom with 91.20 pass percentage.

 
jharkhand jharkhand jac class 10 results
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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