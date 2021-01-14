Panel to select VC of Puducherry Technological varsity formed

A three-member search committee was on Thursday set up to choose a candidate for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the newly created state-level Technological University.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, established the committee. The committee would submit its recommendation to the government as soon as possible, a press release said.

Pondicherry Engineering College, established by Puducherry Administration in 1984, has been upgraded into a state-level Technological university through an Act adopted in the Territorial Assembly with the concurrence of the Centre.

The Act was notifiedon September 5 last bringing into existence the Technological University. This is the first state-level university in Puducherry which already has a Central University. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Karaikal is the constituent institution of the Technological University, the release said.