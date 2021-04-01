Home / Education / Patna schools ready to start offline classes in new session from April 1st week
Patna schools ready to start offline classes in new session from April 1st week

Many prominent schools in Patna said they have conducted final exams and announced results and were ready to start the new session on time.
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
A worker sanitizing class room at Christ Church Diocesan School in Patna after Bihar government announce schools and coaching institutes to open from 4 January 2021.( Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) suggestion, most Patna schools are ready to start the new academic session in the first week of April, while some are waiting for the state education department’s call on resumption of regular classes owing to a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Many prominent schools said they have conducted final exams and announced results and were ready to start the new session on time. St Karen’s Secondary School was set to commence the new session from April 6.

“All students will attend regular classes in the new academic session. Earlier, we conducted online classes for students below Class 9 due to ongoing exams.

As per Covid-19 guidelines, 50% students will attend classes on alternate days. Owing to a spike in Covid cases, school staff is prepared to effectively enforce preventative measures,” said Mary Kutty Thomas, Principal St Karen.

Bishop Scott Group of Schools will see the new session begin from April 5.

Ashfaque Iqbal, vice-principal of Bishop Scott Boys’ School, said, “We will timely start the new academic session. We hope to register good physical attendance in the new academic year as parents seem convinced to send their wards to school. Students have also adapted to the guidelines,” Iqbal said.

DAV Public School (BSEB colony) has decided to commence the new academic session from April 6 and 7 for Classes LKG to 5 and 6 to 12 respectively.

The state education department has asked all district magistrates (DMs) to inoculate government and private school teachers and staff above 45 years of age from April 1.

