POWERGRID Recruitment 2023: Apply for 425 Diploma Trainee posts at powergrid.in

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited, POWERGRID has invited applications for various Diploma Trainee posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.powergrid.in.

POWERGRID Invites Applications for 425 Diploma Trainee Posts; Deadline September 23

POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 425 Diploma Trainees.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 27 years as of September 22.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for all candidates except SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-Serviceman.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test( Computer based test). The written examination will be of an objective type of two hours duration consisting of a part I Technical knowledge test/ professional knowledge test and part II Supervisory Aptitude Test.