President to confer National Teachers’ Award 2023 on Sept 5, see list of winners

President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 awardees on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

President Murmu will present the awards in an event organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Ministry of Education has informed.

Seventy five teachers from across the country have been selected for the prestigious award this year. The award is to “celebrate the unique contribution of teachers” and to “honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.”

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

From this year, National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, MoE said in a press statement.

Of the 75 selected teachers, 50 are school teachers, 13 are teachers of Higher Education and 12 are from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Here is the list of winners:

Dept of School Education :

Satyapal Singh (Rewari, Khol, Haryana) Vijay Kumar (Govt. Sen. Sec. School Mohtli, Indora, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh) Amritpal Singh (Govt. Sen. Sec. School Chhapar, Pakhowal, Ludhiana, Punjab) Arti Qanungo (Skv Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi) Daulat Singh Gusain Govt. Inter College Sendhikhal, Jaiharikhal, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand) Sanjay Kumar (Govt. Model High School, Sector 49D, Cluster 14, Chandigarh) Asha Rani Suman (Govt. Upper Primary School Kharkhada, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan) Sheela Asopa (Ggsss, Shyam Sadan, Jodhpur, Rajasthan) Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani (Government Higher Secondary School, Silvassa, Daman And Diu) Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe (Disha School For The Special Children, Panaji, Tiswadi, North Goa) Deepak Jethalal Mota (Shree Hundraibag Primary School, Kachchh, Gujarat) Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala (Sheth Shree P.H. Bachkaniwala Vidhyamandir, Surat, Gujarat) Sarika Gharu (Govt. H. S. School, Sandiya District, Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh) Seema Agnihotri, (CM Rise Govt. Vinoba H.S. School, Ratlam Madhya Pradesh) Dr. Brajesh Pandey (Swami Atmanand Govt. English School, Sarguja Chhattisgarh) Md. Ejazul Hague (MS Diwankhana, Chatra, Jharkhand) Bhupinder Gogia (Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, Punjab) Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma (Kenduapada Nodal High School, Bhadrak, Odisha) Subhash Chandra Rout (Brundaban Govt. High School, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha) Dr. Chandan Mishra (Raghunathpur, Nafar Academy, Howrah, West Bengal) Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh (Govt. Middle School, Poshnari, Chittergul, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir) Asiya Farooqui (Primary School, Asti Nagar, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh) Chndr Prakash Agrwal (Shiv Kumar Agarwal Janta Inter College, Moh, Uttar Pradesh) Anil Kumar Singh (Adarsh Girls Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh, Kaimur-Bhabua, Bihar) Dwijendra Kumar (NS Madhuban, Bangaon Bazaar, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Bihar) Kumari Guddi (High School Singhia Kishanganj, Bihar) Ravi Kant Mishra (JNV, Beekar, Datia, Madhya Pradesh) Manoranjan Pathak (Sainik School, Tilaiya Kanti, Chandwara, Kodarma, Jharkhand) Dr. Yashpal Singh (Eklavya Model Residential School, Phanda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh) Mujib Rahiman K U (Kendriya Vidyala, Kanjikode, Palakkad, KeraIa) Chetna Khambete (Kendriya Vidyalay No.2, BSF, Indore, Madhya Pradesh) Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat (Shri Marikamba Govt. PUC High School Section, Sirsi, Karnataka) Sapna Shrishail Anigol (K.L.E. Society’s S.C.P. Jr College High School, Bagalkot, Karnataka) Netai Chandra Dey (Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, Deomali, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh Ningthoujam Binoy Singh (Chingmei Upper Primary School, Keibul Lamjao, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur) Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri (Govt. Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim) Lalthianghlima (Govt. Diakkawn High School, Kolasib, Bilkhawthlir, Kolasib, Mizoram) Madhav Singh (Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Lumsohdanei, Umling, Meghalaya Kumud Kalita (Pathshala Senior Secondary School, Muguria, Pathsala, Assam) Jose D Sujeev (Govt. Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) Mekala Bhaskar Rao (Mcps Kondayapalem Sw. Sc. Colony Kondayapalem, Spsr Nellore, Andhra Pradesh) Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi (Gvmcp School Sivajipalem, 21, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh) Settem Anjaneyulu (S.R.R. Z.P. High School Masapeta, Rayachoti, Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh) Archana Nooguri (Mpps Rebbanapally Rebbanpally, Luxettipet, Mancherial, Telangana) Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar (Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School Nipani, Bheempur, Adilabad, Telangana Ritika Anand (St. Marks Sec Public School, Paschim Vihar, Delhi Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda (K.L. International School, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh) Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar Government Boys HR Sec. School, Alanganallur, Madurai, Tamil Nadu Malathi S. S. Malathi (Government Higher Secondary School Veerakeralampudur, Keelappvoor, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu) Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale (Z P School Pimpalgaon Tarfe, Mahalunge, Ambegaon, Pune, Maharashtra)

Dept. of Higher Education :

Dr. S. Brinda (PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu) Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai (Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad Gujarat) Keshav Kashinath Sangle (VJTI, Mumbai, Maharashtra) Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna ( IIT, Dharwad, Karnataka) Dr. Dinesh Babu J (International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, Karnataka) Dr. Farheen Bano (Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) Suman Chakraborty (IIT, Kharagpur, West Bengal) Sayam Sen Gupta (IISER, Mohanpur, Kolkata, West Bengal) Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil (R.C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Shirpur, Maharashtra) Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj (IIT Mumbai, Maharashtra Indranath Sengupta (IIT, Gandhinagar, Gujarat) Dr. Ashish Baldi (Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, Punjab) Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya (Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar, Gujarat)

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship:

Ramesh Rakshit (Government Industrial Training Institute, Durgapur, West Bengal) Raman Kumar (Government ITI Hilsa, Nalanda, Bihar) Shiyad S (Government ITI, Malampuzha, Palakkad) Swati Yogesh Deshmukh (Government Industrial Training Institute, Lower Parel, Mumbai Timothy Jones Dhar (Government ITI, Shilong) Ajith A Nair (Government ITI, Kalamassery, H.M.T. Colony, Ernakulan S. Chithrakumar (Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Natham Road, Kullanampatti, Dindigul Rabinarayan Sahu (ITI for PwDs, Khudpur, Khordha Sunita Singh, Industrial Training Institute, Bhubaneswar) Pooja R Singh (National Skill Training institute, Bangalore) Divy (National Skill Training Institute for Women, Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka) Dr. Dibyendu Choudhary (School of Enterprise Management (SEM) National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Yousufguda, Hyderabad)

