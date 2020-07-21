PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Class 12 result declared at pseb.ac.in

education

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:14 IST

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the PSEB Class 12 exam results for various streams including Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Humanities and Vocational on its official website.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the PSEB Class 12 board examinations can check their result online at pseb.ac.in.

Earlier, the Punjab board cancelled some of the paper in view of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Punjab Board 12th result will be announced on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result:

1. Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take its print out

Last year,over 3 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage in the Class 12 exam results was 86.41%.