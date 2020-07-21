PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Punjab Board class 12 result to be declared soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the Class 12th exam result at 11 am today. PSEB had conducted the class 12th exams in March 2020 for various streams including Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Humanities and Vocational. As many as 2.90 lakhs students appeared for the exam. JR Mehrok, controller examination, PSEB said, the result will be uploaded on the board’s website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com on July 21. The Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to Covid-19 related lockdown that was imposed in March. PSEB has decided to prepare the results based on the best performing subjects.

How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

09:28 am IST Punjab Board 12th Results 2020: Check last year pass percent In the year 2019, 86.41% of the students had passed Punjab Board 12th exam.





09:18 am IST PSEB 12th Result 2020: Direct link Once the result is declared, students can check their PSEB 12th scores online. Here’s thedirect link to check PSEB 12th Result 2020. The link will be activated after the result is declared.





09:08 am IST PSEB 12th Result 2020: What is new assessment scheme A student who has appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted,” the education minister had said while elaborating best performing subjects formula. The marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.





08:58 am IST PSEB 12th Results 2020 to be prepared based on best subjects marks This year, the Punjab Board 12th result will be declared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the virus outbreak.





08:48 am IST PSEB 12th Results 2020: Some exam were cancelled due to Covid-19 The Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to Coronavirus related lockdown that was imposed in March.





08:38 am IST Where to check PSEB 12th Results 2020 After the PSEB 12th result is declared, students will be able to check their scores on the board’s website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Read full details here



