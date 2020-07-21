PSEB 12th Result 2020 declared, 90.98% pass, girls outsmart boys

education

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:36 IST

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday announced the Punjab board Class 12 exam results for various streams such as Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Humanities, and Vocational on its official website. A total of 90.98% of students have passed the exam.

This year, a total of 2,86,378 students appeared in the PSEB class 12 examinations. Out of this, 2,60,545 students passed the examination.

Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%.

Government schools have outscored Private schools this year. Govt. Schools have 94.32 % as against 91.84% of Affiliated schools and 87.04% of Associated schools.

Rural areas have outperformed the urban areas in PSEB class 12 examination with a pass percentage of 93.39%, while the pass percentage of urban areas is 91.96%.

How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out