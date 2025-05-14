PSEB 12th Result 2025 Live: Punjab board Class 12 results today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB Class 12th board examination results today, May 14, 2025, at 3 PM. After the official announcement, students can check PSEB 12th results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students will need to use their roll numbers to check PSEB results. ...Read More

This year, the PSEB conducted the 12th board exams from February 19 to April 4.

PSEB 12th Results 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the result tab and then open the PSEB 12th result link

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the result.

Last year, PSEB announced the 12th results on April 30. A total of 2,84,452 students appeared for the exam and 2,64,662 passed. The overall pass percentage was at 93.04 per cent. Girls achieved a 95.74 per cent pass rate, while boys recorded 90.74 per cent.

In 2023, the PSEB 12th results were declared earlier on May 24. A total of 2,96,709 students took the exam, and 2,74,378 passed. The pass percentage was 92.47 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 95.14 per cent, and it was 90.25 per cent for boys.