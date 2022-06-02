Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
education

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: Punjab Board 8th result declared

PSEB Class 8 result 2022 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent this year. The direct link to check result will be available on the official website soon. 
PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: Punjab Board 8th result declared(PTI/File)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 06:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 8 Result 2022. The Punjab Board Class 8 result is declared on June 2, 2022. Candidates of Class 8 who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. 

The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent. The pass percentage of girls this year is 98.70 percent and pass percentage of boys is 97.86 percent. A total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates have passed the examination. 

The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Only 697 students have not passed Class 8 board examination this year. The direct link is still not available on the website. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on result link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login details for Class 8 result link and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
pseb punjab board board exam result
