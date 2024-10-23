Pooja holidays for all schools in Jammu from October 29-November 2

Jammu Schools Closed: All schools in the Jammu division will remain closed for five days from October 29 (Tuesday) to November 2 (Saturday) in view of Diwali festivities. In an official statement, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir, said the order applies to both government and private schools, up to the higher secondary level, and both summer and winter zones. Jammu schools closed from October 29 to November 2(Representative image)

“It is hereby ordered that all the Educational institutions Government/Private upto Higher Secondary levels (Summer / Winter Zones) of Jammu Division shall observe Five (5) days Pooja Holidays w.e.f 29-10-2024 to 02-11-2024,” the order reads.

Other states are also expected to announce school holidays in view of Diwali celebrations.

Schools in West Bengal, Odisha closed

State governments in Odisha and West Bengal have announced school holidays due to cyclone Dana which is expected to make landfall in the early hours of October 25.

In Odisha, all schools in 14 of the 30 districts – Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack – will remain shut between October 23 and 25.

State-run schools in nine south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will remain closed from October 23 to 26.

“Principal secretaries from various departments have been put in charge of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts. They will monitor the situation. Ministers from these districts will not leave the station till the cyclone is over,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat.