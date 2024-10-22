Menu Explore
Cyclone Dana: Bengal govt to keep schools, ICDS centres closed for 3 days

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2024 06:35 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said tourism activities in coastal towns have been stopped and fishermen who venture into the Bay of Bengal were told to return.

The State-run schools in nine south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will remain closed from October 23 to 26 in view of Cyclone Dana, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday, saying the government has stocked relief materials and prepared cyclone shelters in the coastal areas.

Fishermen shift their boats in anticipation of Cyclone Dana in Odisha’s Puri on Monday. (PTI)
“Principal secretaries from various departments have been put in charge of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts. They will monitor the situation. Ministers from these districts will not leave the station till the cyclone is over,” Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat.

The centres under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will also remain closed as a precautionary measure, she said.

“ICDS centres will remain closed during this period. Tourism activities in coastal towns have been stopped. Fishermen who venture into the Bay of Bengal were told to return,” Banerjee added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and hit Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 24. The region is likely to receive heavy rainfall till Friday.

The wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) along the coastline and increase to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, from October 24 night till October 25 morning, IMD has said.

