Punjab 12th Result 2020: How to check PSEB 12th Result at pseb.ac.in

education

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:05 IST

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the PSEB class Class 12 results anytime soon. The date for declaration has not been finalised yet but preparation are underway to release the results at the earliest.

Sources told Hindustan Times that Punjab board Class 12 results are likely to be released on Monday evening or Tuesday.

After the PSEB 12th results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Follow these simple steps to check your Punjab Board class 12th result online:

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

This year, the PSEB 12th result will be declared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of all subjects could not be taken by the PSEB due to coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. Punjab Board had to cancel the pending exams of class 12 due to this reason.

Earlier on Monday, a PSEB official told HT that the board has not yet finalised the date for declaration of class 12th results. Dismissing reports in a section of media claiming that the Punjab board Class 12 results will be declared on Monday, Janak Raj Mehrok, PSEB examination controller said, “We are under process and no date has been finalised yet to declare the results of Class 12.” It’s a fake news that PSEB is declaring the result today.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno