Punjab and Sind Bank recruitment: Apply for 50 SO vacancies from today

Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officers posts. The application process has commenced from today, November 5 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Punjab and Sind Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Specialist Officers in MMGS II and MMGS III.

Punjab and Sind Bank recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1003 as the application fee. For SC/ST/PwD candidates the application fee is ₹177.

Punjab and Sind Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at punjabandsindbank.co.in

Click on the online application

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee and submit form and take print out for the future reference.