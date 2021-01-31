Rajasthan govt’s senior secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM

In a bid to spread Gandhian philosophy among students, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up Gandhi Darshan corners in higher secondary government schools of the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Saturday while addressing a ceremony through video confrence on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas here. He said the personality and biography of Mahatma Gandhi are going to inspire the younger generation.

“In today's era, Gandhi's principles have become more relevant, so the state government will establish Gandhi Darshan Corners in all higher secondary schools to help the new generation imbibe the Gandhian philosophy,” he said.

The chief minister said the ideas of truth, non-violence and satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi should be disseminated among the new generation. Gehlot also digtally inaugurated the newly established office of the Wild Life Research and Conservation Awareness Centre and Gandhi Study Centre at Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur.

He said the Gandhi Study Centres will be restarted in all the state universities. On the occasion, Gandhian thinker Dr N Subba Rao said Gandhi's thoughts are very relevant today to keep the people united.