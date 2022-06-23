Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Jai Narain Vyas University has released Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for four-year B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 and the two-year B.Ed 2022 pre teacher courses can download the admit card through the official site of Rajasthan PTET on ptetraj2022.com.

The examination will be conducted by the University on July 3, 2022. The exam will be held from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card for 4 years course

Direct link to download admit card for 2 y

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of PTET on ptetraj2022.org.

Click on course you have applied for available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on March 1 and ended on April 15, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan PTET.