IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar
education

Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Haldina village of Malakhera tehsil of Alwar for the establishment of the school, an official statement said
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:47 PM IST
A third Sanik School will be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.(HT File)

A third Sanik School will be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Haldina village of Malakhera tehsil of Alwar for the establishment of the school, an official statement said on Thursday.

The land worth 8.41 crore would be allocated free of cost for the opening of the school , it added.

With this decision of the state government, children from Alwar and other nearby districts will be able to get a good education and get better opportunities to serve the country by joining the Army, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan school rajasthan cm gehlot alwar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP