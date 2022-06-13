RBSE 10th result 2022 declared, 82.89% pass Rajasthan BSER Class 10 exam

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced Class 10 board exam results. Students who appeared for the exam can go to Hindustan Times portal (hindustantimes.com) or the BSER website (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) to download their marks sheets. RBSE Class 10th result 2022 live updates

Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2022: HT portal link

This year, around 8 lakh 77 thousand have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.89%.

Students can download their marks sheets by entering their board exam roll numbers. These are the steps to follow:

How to download Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2022

On HT Portal:

Click on the link given above Enter your board exam roll number Submit and check results.

On RBSE website:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on results 2022 Select Class 10 result Login with roll number and view marks sheet. Take a printout for future use.

