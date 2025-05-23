RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Latest updates on Rajasthan Board Class 10th results

RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has not yet released RBSE 10th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the 10th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board is expected to issue an official notification providing prior information about the RBSE 10th and 12th results date and time....Read More

The Rajasthan Class 10th results will be announced at a press conference, which will be conducted by board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise details, and other information will be shared.

This year, the RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

In 2024, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 1039895 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was recorded at 93.03 per cent. Follow the blog for latest updates on RBSE 10th result date, time, how to check and more.