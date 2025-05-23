Edit Profile
    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Latest updates on Rajasthan Board Class 10th results

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 23, 2025 2:55 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results to be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Latest updates on Rajasthan Board 10th results

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has not yet released RBSE 10th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the 10th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board is expected to issue an official notification providing prior information about the RBSE 10th and 12th results date and time....Read More

    The Rajasthan Class 10th results will be announced at a press conference, which will be conducted by board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise details, and other information will be shared.

    This year, the RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

    In 2024, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 1039895 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was recorded at 93.03 per cent. Follow the blog for latest updates on RBSE 10th result date, time, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 23, 2025 2:55 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Class 10 result to be available on Digilocker 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available on Digilocker as well.

    May 23, 2025 2:54 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Details of 2024 result 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 1039895 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was recorded at 93.03 per cent.

    May 23, 2025 2:51 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Official website to check result 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    May 23, 2025 2:48 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: How to check Class 10 results?

    Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on RBSE 10th Result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of then same for further need. 

    May 23, 2025 2:46 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Last year pass percentage 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: In 2024, RBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 29. A total of 1060751 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 1039895 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was recorded at 93.03 per cent.

    May 23, 2025 2:43 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Exam dates 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: This year, the RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

    May 23, 2025 2:40 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Other details to be announced with results 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise details, and other information will be shared.

    May 23, 2025 2:38 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Class 10 results to be out via press conference 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Class 10th results will be announced at a press conference, which will be conducted by board officials.

    May 23, 2025 2:37 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Date and time official notice to release 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: The board is expected to issue an official notification providing prior information about the RBSE 10th and 12th results date and time.

    May 23, 2025 2:34 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Where to check Class 10 results when out?

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the 10th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    May 23, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: Date and time not announced 

    RBSE 10th Result News 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Board has not yet announced the date and time of declaration of RBSE Class 10 results. 

