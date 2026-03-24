RBSE Class 8th results 2026 out: Pass percentage, direct link, how to check, more

RBSE Class 8th results 2026: Class 8th results of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) were announced on Tuesday. While over 12 lakh students appeared for the exam between February 19 and March 4, the pass percentage this time was 97.01%, a slight increase from 2025. The results were announced on the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in. (File)

Last year, the results were announced in May and the pass percentage stood at 96.66%, marking an increase of around 0.94 percentage points compared to the previous year. A total of 12,64,618 students had appeared for the examination, out of which 12,22,369 students had passed.

Meanwhile, 97.75% students passed the class 5 exams and 94.23% cleared the class 10 board exam, Rajasthan education minister Madan Diwalar announced in a press conference.

The results can be checked on the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.

Live updates on the results can be tracked here.

Steps to follow if you haven't checked your class 8 results yet: Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in Click on RBSE Class 8 Result link on homepage Enter login credentials, like roll number and DOB. Submit and download the Class 8 result. How to check results on PSP's website: The results can also be checked on the website - rajpsp.nic.in. For this, students need to go to the site and select the result link for Class 5 and Class 8. After choosing the Class 8 result option, candidates must enter the required information and submit the details to view their results online.

To check the Rajasthan Board Class 8 result, students are required to use their board roll numbers and other login credentials. Once the result links become active on the portals, candidates can log in and download their digital mark sheet for reference and future use.

Results for exams of class 12 are likely to be announced on March 31. According to reports, results for all classes will be released by the end of this month as the new session is slated to start in April.