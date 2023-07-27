RCFL recruitment 2023: Apply for 124 Management Trainee posts till Aug 9, get link to apply

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has invited applications for 124 vacancies of Management Trainees in various disciplines. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rcfltd.com.

RCFL recruitment 2023: Apply for 124 Management Trainee posts till Aug 9

RCFL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 124 Management Trainee posts in (Chemical/Mechanical/Boiler/Electrical/Instrumentation/Safety/Civil/CC LAB/IT/Marketing/Human Resources/HRD/Administration).

RCFL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the post of Management Trainee. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

RCFL recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process for the positions of Management Trainees comprises of Online Test and Personal Interview.

RCFL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.rcfltd.com

On the homepage, click on the “Advertisement for the Post of Management Trainee (Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil, Safety, CC Lab, Marketing, IT, Human Resources, HRD, Administration)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaions form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.