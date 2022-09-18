REET 2022 result awaited, know how to check result at reetbser2022.in

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is awaited. When released, candidates can check REET result and final answer key on reetbser2022.in. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23-24, 2022. The exam was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

REET 2022 result: How to check result

Go to the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 Result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON