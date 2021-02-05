RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has to play a pivotal role to improve the quality of education in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.

The chief minister said this while addressing the 38th foundation day celebration of the central university, near here.

Khandu said RGU's role is important not only in academics but also in social transformation. He assured all possible support for infrastructure development and said that many RGU products are serving in various capacities in the state.

He exhorted the students to study well and translate their knowledge to benefit their respective rural areas.

The RGU has come a long way, said Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, in his presidential address.

The governor is the chief rector of the university.

Mishra advised the students to toe the principle of education which is meant for earning knowledge and not for certificate. He earlier laid foundation stone of RGU rostrum and sports arena viewing gallery.

NEHU Vice-chancellor Prof S K Srivastava, in his foundation day address, advocated incorporating out of box ideas into varsity curriculum to ensure social justice and equity while marching in tune with country's pressing needs for higher education at least for next 50 years.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Khushwaha, in his address enlisted the numerous achievements of the university in the last 37 years.