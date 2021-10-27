Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC prelims 2021: Mobile internet, SMS service suspended in Jaipur for 4 hours
education

RPSC prelims 2021: Mobile internet, SMS service suspended in Jaipur for 4 hours

Those found violating the order will face action, an order from Rajasthan government said. The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.
The RPSC RAS exam will be held today.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:15 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Rajasthan government has suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and access to social media services in Jaipur in the wake of Public Service Commission (RPSC) exam. The RPSC RAS preliminary examination is scheduled to be held today.

"2G/3G/4G mobile internet, internet services,bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter and other social media services via internet service providers (except voice calls,broadband internet) will be suspended from 9am-1pm today in Jaipur Police Commissionerate area," an order signed by the divisional commissioner said.

Those found violating the order will face action, the order further said.

The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

Two days before the examination, RPSC announced change in name and address of two examination centres allotted in Ajmer. It released a notification in this regard on Monday.

These centres are situated in Kishangarh, in the Ajmer district.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam at these two test centers of Ajmer were asked to check the revised test venue on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Topics
rpsc ras rajasthan public service commission rajasthan administrative service
