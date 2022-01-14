Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC Results 2021 tomorrow, here's how to check

RRB NTPC result 2021: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will release RRB NTPC examination result 2021 on January 15, 2021.
RRB NTPC Results 2021 date: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will release RRB NTPC examination resuls 2021 on January 15, 2021.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

RRB NTPC result 2021: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will release RRB NTPC examination results 2021 on Saturday, January 15, 2021. Candidates, who have appeared for the 1st stage computer based test (CBT-1), can check the result through the regional websites of RRB after they are released. 

RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates from CBT-1 will be able to appear for the second stage computer based test (CBT-2) scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RRB NTPC result 2021: How to check

Visit the concerned regional website of RRB. 

Click on the link for "RRB NTPC Result 2021" available on the homepage.

A PDF page or a login page will open 

Key in your details and enter 

or 

Download the PDF page and take its print out.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.

Topics
rrb result rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment
