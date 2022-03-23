RSMSSB Stenographer DV schedule released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

From October 29 to October 31, 2021, and January 11 to 13, 2022, the RSMSSB Stenographer stage 2 steno test was held.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,211 Stenographer vacancies.

Candidates who passed the exam and were placed on the merit list will now be required to present their documents for verification. The schedule includes the date and team allocated to the candidate based on his or her roll number.

The DV round for stenographers will take place from April 4 to April 8. Candidates must bring all of their documentation, including their application form, as well as any other items listed in the notice.

Direct link to check the notification

RSMSSB Stenographer Document verification: How to check notice

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, under notification section click on ‘Stenographer 2018: Document Verification Schedule’

A new pdf will released

Check the schedule carefully

Take print out for future reference.

