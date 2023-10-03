SBI PO 2023: Last date to apply on sbi.co.in

The online application window of Probationary Officers recruitment at the State Bank of India (SBI PO 2023) will close today, October 3. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can go to the careers portal of the bank website, sbi.co.in and submit their forms.

SBI PO 2023: Last date to apply today on sbi.co.in(Mint)

Previously, the application deadline was September 27 which was later extended till October 3.

SBI PO 2023 will be held for a total of 2,000 vacancies in the bank. The preliminary examination will be held in November and the detailed schedule is awaited.

Candidates who have graduation degrees or equivalent can apply for SBI PO 2023. Those who are studying in the final year or semester can also apply provisionally but if selected for interview, they must be able to proof that they have obtained degrees on or before December 21.

Further, they should be at least 21 and not more than 30 years of age as on April 1, 2023 to be eligible for SBI PO 2023.

The application fees of SBI PO 2023 is ₹750 for General/EWS/ BC category candidates and there is no fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for SBI PO 2023.

