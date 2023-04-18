SBI PO Final result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, download result here

The State Bank of India declared the final result for the SBI Probationary Officers recruitment examination 2023 on April 18. Candidates can check the result on the official website at www.sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Main examination result was announced on March 10. The Group Exercise & Interview were held in April 2023.The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2023, and the result was announced on March 10. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization.

Here's the direct link to check the result

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the final result for the PO

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

