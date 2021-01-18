IND USA
Schools in Bengal will reopen at appropriate time: Partha Chatterjee

Chatterjee also said school buildings are thoroughly sanitised at regular intervals.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:18 AM IST
West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(HT file)

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said schools in the state will reopen only when students and teachers are not at any risk of contracting COVID-19.

"There have been instances of people getting infected after resumption of classes in another state, where schools had to shut again. We don't want to have the same experience in Bengal. We will take the decision of reopening of school campuses at the appropriate time," he told reporters here.

Chatterjee also said school buildings are thoroughly sanitised at regular intervals.

"From online classes to tutorials on TV and radio for students, we are supporting the initiative of schools to continue academic activities in the present situation," the minister said.

Some students' and teachers' associations have been demanding phase-wise resumption of classes in secondary and higher secondary schools.

Educational institutions have remained shut in West Bengal since March 16.

To a question, Chatterjee said West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) will be conducted on January 31.

He also said the state government will complete the process of recruiting 475 teachers for imparting lessons in 'Ol Chiki' script soon.

'Ol Chiki' is taught in schools in some regions of the state, where 'Santhali' language is the medium of education.

Topics
partha chatterjee school reopening
