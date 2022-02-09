Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
education

SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 released, download link here(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Securities & Exchange Board of India has released SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts can download the admit card through the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in. 

The admit card will be available from February 8 to February 20, 2022. The Phase I examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of SEBI by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022: How to Download 

  • Visit the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in.
  • Click on Careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts of Assistant Manager in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 5 and ended on January 24, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of SEBI. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sebi admit card. sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP