SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply now for 24 Assistant Manager posts, direct link

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications from candidates for Officer Grade A ( Assistant manager) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is July 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 vacancies in the information technology stream.

Educational Qualifications

Required educational qualification for the post is a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/Institute.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for unreserved/OBC/EWS category candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD category will have to pay only intimation fee of Rs.100.

Age limit

An eligible candidate must not be more than 30 years in age as on June 30, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Selection process

Candidates will have to go through a three phase process. Phase I will be an online screening examination, under which two papers will be conducted for a duration of 60 mins each. Phase II will be an online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each and Phase III will be an interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 14, 2022

Closing date of application: July 31, 2022

Phase I online exam and Paper 1 of Phase II exam: August 27, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II exam: September 24, 2022

Phase III interview: Dates will be informed

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website sebi.gov.in

Click on ‘Careers’

Click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise-Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022-Information Technology Stream-Online Application Link”

Register and login

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save the application for future purposes

Click here to apply directly.

