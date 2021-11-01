SHE STEM 2021: Sweden embassy launches Insta-Reels contest for students

The Embassy of Sweden in India on Monday announced the ‘#SHEStem Insta-Reels Challenge’ for students in collaboration with the Indian government’s flagship scheme Atal Innovation Mission.

“Fast forward to 2040. As a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) leader/s, how are you making the world a better place through STEM?” the message of the challenge reads.

How can students participate?

1. Participants need to record an insta-reel video where they are answering the question on how as a STEM leader, they are using the stream to make the world a better place.

2. The video must start with the line – “This is 2040 and I am…” While, the reel must end with three words (as a text) explaining what inspires the participant and guide their actions.

3. The insta-reel can be a maximum 30 second-long, and participants must remember to save it as an insta-post.

4. While uploading the post of the reel, hashtags #SHESTEM2021, #SwedenIndiaSambandh, and #SwedenIndiaforInnovation must be used.

5. Lastly, participants need to tag at least five friends of theirs on the post.

What are the criteria to participate?

1. Students aged 13-17 as on October 30, 2021 can take part in the contest.

2. Participants can only enter the contest as an individual.

3. Only those currently enrolled in a school in India can participate.

4. There can only be one entry per participant.

5. The Inta-reel contest entries must only be made in either English or Hindi.

What are the contest judges searching for in participants?

1. According to an official release, the contest is looking for a solution to an imagination and ground realities as they may be in 2040.

2. The insta-reels will be judged on how novel the idea is, clear understanding of thought, and sustainability of action-angle.

How will winners be selected?

1. Each day, one insta-reel among all entries will be shortlisted.

2. As many as 15 reels will be shortlisted, and in the end, one winner will be picked.

3. The remaining shortlisted candidates will be given consolation prizes.

4. The student who will win the first prize in the Insta-Reels contest will win a tablet.

5. Winners of the contest will be announced on December 6 at the live event of SHE STEM 2021 and their insta-reels will be played as well.

6. Finally, organisers of SHE STEM Insta-reels challenge can use the shortlisted reels after the competition as well.

