SSC CHSL, JE, Stenographer new exam date: Important notice released

SSC CHSL, Junior Engineer, Stenographer grade C and D revised datesheet: SSC has released an important notice regarding announcement of the new exam dates of these exams. Check here.

education Updated: May 22, 2020 11:18 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL, SSC JE, Stenographer new exam dates
SSC CHSL, SSC JE, Stenographer new exam dates (HT File)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding announcement of the new dates for SSC CHSL, junior engineer and SSC Stenographer grade C and D exams.

SSC has further postponed the announcement of revised dates for various exams including SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1, SSC JE and SSC Stenographer grade C and D and skill test for CHSL 2018 exam. SSC was to announce the revised dates for these exams after assessing the situation after May 3. However after the extension of lockdown till May 31, SSC has notified that a decision on the revised dates of these exams will be taken after accessing the situation on June 1.

The Commission will release the revised calendar if the situation is found to be better. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in for any updates.

“The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the Corona Virus Pandemic on 21.05.2020. It has been noted that the Government has extended the lockdown in the country till 31.05.2020. Keeping in view the above and in continuation to the information provided vide its Notices dated 19/03/2020, 16/04/2020, 24/04/2020 and 04.05.2020, the Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01.06.2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for updates,” reads the notice.

Check official notice here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was originally scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27. SSC Junior Engineer exam was scheduled from March 30 to April 2. SSC Stenographer exam was to be held from May 5 to 7.

