STF busts exam fraud racket in Muzaffarnagar

The UP Special Task Force (STF) busted an exam fraud racket during the physics paper of the ongoing UP Board Intermediate examination in Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

The gang was operating at Janata Inter College in Muzaffarnagar and youths from Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand were taking the exam illegally, said police.

According to the STF, most of the invigilators were not regular teachers and were hired by the centre superintendent to facilitate students to copy freely. These invigilators were teachers of physics, the subject for which the exam was on.

SSP STF Abhishek Singh said the teachers were caught solving the exam papers in the laboratory. They were using carbon papers to write multiple copies. Stationed inside the exam hall, the teachers were dictating answers in such a way that CCTV cameras were unable to catch them. The STF was further investigating into the matter.

Meanwhile, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava visited three examination centres in Prayagraj. At Suggi Devi Inter College in Hanumanganj, she found students engaged in mass copying and recovered copying material.

Srivastava directed DIoS (Prayagraj) to change the centre superintendent and monitor the progress of examination at the centre.

So far, more than 6.03 lakh students had skipped the exam due to strict measures taken by the Board this year.

The Board also received information about physics paper leak from Ballia and Farrukhabad, but district level officials have not sent anything in writing.

Deputy chief minsiter Dinesh Sharma carried out a surprise inspection at two schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the examination, he said because of the use of CCTV camera and voice recorder, the state government succeeded in nailing exam fraud gangs. The officials worked hard to restore the sanctity of the examination, he added.

In Lucknow, additional chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tewari visited the exam centre at Sant S Ram Inter College, Jankipuram extension. DIoS (Lucknow) Mukesh Kumar Singh said nothing striking was found at this centre.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 23:48 IST